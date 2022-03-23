$193.32 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) to report sales of $193.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.42 million to $199.70 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $162.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $745.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.87 million to $748.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $778.17 million, with estimates ranging from $748.31 million to $813.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.71.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.34. The stock had a trading volume of 439,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,936. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after buying an additional 791,211 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after buying an additional 750,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,240,000. Finally, Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

