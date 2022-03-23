$199.79 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $199.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.00 million and the lowest is $197.40 million. Semtech reported sales of $170.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $840.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $852.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $908.68 million, with estimates ranging from $895.70 million to $931.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

In other Semtech news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $98,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,450 shares of company stock worth $1,864,146. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $51,066,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 517,200 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $37,009,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.