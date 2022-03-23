1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $62,829.45 and $43,383.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.58 or 0.07036390 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,148.67 or 0.99972005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00044338 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

