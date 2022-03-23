$2.50 EPS Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) to post $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.59. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $11.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $13.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.23. 133,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,682. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.98 and a 200 day moving average of $238.01. The company has a market cap of $171.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

