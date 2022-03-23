$202.14 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) to report sales of $202.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $207.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.43 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $187.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $607.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $572.78 million to $626.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $652.50 million, with estimates ranging from $636.54 million to $682.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.
Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.
In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CASH stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $65.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.
Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
