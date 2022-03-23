$21.52 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.63 million and the lowest is $21.32 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $82.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $92.36 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,492 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 51.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.71. 108,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,978. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $567.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 124.68%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

