$21.81 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will report sales of $21.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $29.77 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $15.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $76.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,181. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

