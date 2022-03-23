234 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $89,000.

NYSE:SITE opened at $179.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

