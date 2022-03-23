266,227 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 266,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,989,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of Global Payments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,752,000 after buying an additional 648,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.