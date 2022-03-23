280 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Shares of IPGP opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $103.05 and a 12 month high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.