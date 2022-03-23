298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU) Shares Down 10%

298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 6,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 41,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36.
298835 (GBU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GBU)
See Also
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 298835 (GBU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 298835 (GBU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.