3,000 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NYSE:WPC opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.24%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.