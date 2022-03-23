3,155 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Boeing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 31,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 92.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 29.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $191.04 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $260.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.23. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

