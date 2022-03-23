328 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.98 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

