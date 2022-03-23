358 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 358 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $587.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.63 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

