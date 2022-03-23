36Kr (KRKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ KRKR opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. 36Kr has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

