$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the highest is $4.30 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $18.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of HAL opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Halliburton by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 119,984 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,487,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $487,897,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 511,871 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 246,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

