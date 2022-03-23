$4.43 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will post $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.88 and the highest is $4.79. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $4.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $18.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $19.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $20.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.04 to $21.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $389.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.25.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after acquiring an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

