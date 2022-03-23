$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) to announce $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.47 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $17.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.19. 6,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.82. The firm has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $183.08 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

