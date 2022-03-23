$4.69 EPS Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) to announce $4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.01 and the lowest is $4.26. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of $5.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $55,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,258 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.22. 4,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,815. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

