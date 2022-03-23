4,000 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.71. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

