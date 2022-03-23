$43.64 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) will post sales of $43.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.75 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $201.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.06 million to $205.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $232.38 million, with estimates ranging from $216.96 million to $246.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CPRX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 61,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,563. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $856.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 55,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

