4,575 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $106.20. 3,178,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,108. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

