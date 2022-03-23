$519.41 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will report $519.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.11 million and the lowest is $511.53 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $394.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $9,940,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,128,000 after acquiring an additional 67,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. 278,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,609. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 271.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

