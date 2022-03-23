528,189 Shares in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 528,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.18% of E2open Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 279.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 143.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 338,088 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 202.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

