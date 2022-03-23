564 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $115.41. 7,274 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average of $120.44.
Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating).
