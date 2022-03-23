$6.35 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will post $6.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $51.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $83.67 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $117.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Shares of GTHX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 2,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,033. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $397.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

