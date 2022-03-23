603 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Acquired by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV opened at $345.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.29. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.