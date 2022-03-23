667 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $224,337,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.
CP stock opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.88.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.
Several research firms have commented on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.
Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
