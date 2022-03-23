7,350 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,098,125 shares of company stock worth $261,943,990 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

