780 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Purchased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 780 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,477 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,611 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,346,000 after buying an additional 53,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $398,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

