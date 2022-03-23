$79.78 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will post $79.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.36 million to $80.20 million. Certara posted sales of $66.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $355.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $357.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $409.37 million, with estimates ranging from $403.64 million to $419.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of CERT stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -263.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $45.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $2,521,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 181,563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Certara by 425.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Certara by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

