$89.38 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) will post $89.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.15 million to $89.60 million. Digi International reported sales of $77.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $367.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $369.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $413.55 million, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $417.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Digi International during the third quarter valued at $10,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,591. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. Digi International has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $726.48 million, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

