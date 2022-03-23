954,301 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 954,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,360,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,199,443. The company has a market capitalization of $330.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

