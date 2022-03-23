$98.37 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will report sales of $98.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.95 million to $100.80 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $98.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $400.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.13 million to $410.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $409.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.04 million to $425.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.43. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 785,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 485,767 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

