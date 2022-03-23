$985.44 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $985.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $949.50 million to $1.02 billion. Colfax reported sales of $879.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,788 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $108,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 49,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95.

Shares of Colfax are set to reverse split on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 5th.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

