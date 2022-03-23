AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AAR stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 319,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,355. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Get AAR alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AAR by 196.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AAR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.