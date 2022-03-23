AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE AIR opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. AAR has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

