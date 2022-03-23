Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.83.

ABEO opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 394.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 255,454 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.