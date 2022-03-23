Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Gap Up to $232.92

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $232.92, but opened at $237.81. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $238.05, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

