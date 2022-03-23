Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 999,879 shares.The stock last traded at $24.21 and had previously closed at $23.87.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 745,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 77,620 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 658,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 620,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 119,449 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 147,797 shares during the period.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

