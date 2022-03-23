AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s current price.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

AC Immune stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,766. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $308.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 5,889.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

