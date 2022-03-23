AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s current price.
ACIU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
AC Immune stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,766. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $308.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.86.
About AC Immune (Get Rating)
AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
