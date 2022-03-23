Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.47

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 27077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adagio Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Adagio Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.