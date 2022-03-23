Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.47

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 27077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31.
About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)
Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
