Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Adams Resources & Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

AE stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $162.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.40). Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 7,911.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

