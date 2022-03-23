Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $650.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.83.

ADBE stock opened at $466.45 on Monday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

