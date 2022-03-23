Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Adtalem Global Education in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

ATGE opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 40,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Farley Capital L.P. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% in the third quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,595 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 214.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $439,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.