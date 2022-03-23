Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.85

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.85 and traded as high as C$8.00. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$7.84, with a volume of 707,304 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAV shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.85.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

