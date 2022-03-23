AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 359 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 51.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

