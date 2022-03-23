AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires New Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $184.52 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $167.30 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.84.
