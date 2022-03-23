AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

